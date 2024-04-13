Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Receives Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

