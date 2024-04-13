Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.13. 38,608,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,017,176. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.