JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 45

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 55.40 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LLOY opened at GBX 50.98 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.28 ($0.69). The company has a market cap of £32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). In other news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($569,548.16). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 128,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,320.16). 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

