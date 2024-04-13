JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

