JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

