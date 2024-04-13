JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Reduced by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

