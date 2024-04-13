Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Down 4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,226 ($15.52) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($15.62). 25,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 22,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,286 ($16.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,176.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

