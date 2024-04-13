Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Trading Down 4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,226 ($15.52) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($15.62). 25,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 22,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,286 ($16.28).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Just Eat Takeaway.com
Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.