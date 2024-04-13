Kaye Capital Management Acquires 781 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June makes up 0.2% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS QJUN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 14,537 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

