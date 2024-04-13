Kaye Capital Management Lowers Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kaye Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

VTV stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

