Kaye Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kaye Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,174,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,534. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

