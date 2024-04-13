Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $109.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.