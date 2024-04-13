Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $41.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Equitable alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQH

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares in the company, valued at $20,063,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.