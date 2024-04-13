Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $62.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.