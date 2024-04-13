Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $241.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRV. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

