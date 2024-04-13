Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,876,928.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

