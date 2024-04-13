Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UWM (NYSE:UWMC) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.59.

UWM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $594.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.60.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 2,107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,592,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UWM by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,077,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,451 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 808,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

