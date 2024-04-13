Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 398.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $19.13. 9,414,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,139,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

