Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Given a C$17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEC. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$12.70 on Tuesday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a one year low of C$10.61 and a one year high of C$14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$554.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.33. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of C$121.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 2.64859 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

