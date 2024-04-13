Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.50 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $57.34 million and $4.50 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00059187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00034904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,731,091 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.