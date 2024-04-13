Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,609 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,589 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,201,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 1,039,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,648. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

