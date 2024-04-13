Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,321 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,364,000 after acquiring an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,925,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

MGV stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,327. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

