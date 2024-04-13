Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,914 Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $415.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $87.67.

About ProShares Ultra Dow30

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

