Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $91.58.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

