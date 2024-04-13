Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of RNP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,096. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

