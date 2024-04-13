Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

