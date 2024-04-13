Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,238 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,423. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $77.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.