Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

