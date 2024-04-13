Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

AptarGroup stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.20. 299,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

