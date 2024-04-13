Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.83. 400,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.52 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

