Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $84.29 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

