Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,608. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

