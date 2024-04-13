KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

KWEB traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,369,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,234,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.06.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.