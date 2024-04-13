La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 310,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,549. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

