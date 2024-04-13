Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $957.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $940.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $789.58. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $482.74 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

