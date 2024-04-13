Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 53,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 11,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Landcadia Holdings IV Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

