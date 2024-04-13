LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Trading Up 3.6%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 140,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 220,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

LATAM Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 178.51% and a net margin of 5.00%.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

