Lauer Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 0.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 3,453,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

