Lauer Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 395,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,654. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.