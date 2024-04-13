Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 4,818 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

