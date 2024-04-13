Lauer Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Lauer Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PrimeEnergy Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6,925.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 457.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNRG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 1,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,187,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

