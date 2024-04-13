Lauer Wealth LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 47,900,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,502,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.39.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.