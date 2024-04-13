Lauer Wealth LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Lauer Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 201,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,451. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $40.96.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

