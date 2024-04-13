Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

