Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.16

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 8,131 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,236,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 85,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

