Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Financial

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.42.

LDOS opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Leidos by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally.

