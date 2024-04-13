LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LifeVantage Trading Up 1.8 %

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.19. 12,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.78.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LifeVantage by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 135.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Further Reading

