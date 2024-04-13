LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.5 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

