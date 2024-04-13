Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.46

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.46 and traded as high as C$69.24. Linamar shares last traded at C$68.20, with a volume of 62,778 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNR. CIBC reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$93.00 to C$91.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.50.

Linamar Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.24%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

