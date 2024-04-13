Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Liquidia Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 448.89% and a negative return on equity of 132.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liquidia by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liquidia by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

