Lisk (LSK) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $223.26 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001613 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001013 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.